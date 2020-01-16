|
Pennington Ann After a short illness Ann passed away peacefully on the 6th January
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Peter and dearly loved cousin, sister in law and aunt.
Friend and supporter to many in the Thorne and Moorends community.
The funeral will take place on Friday the 24th of January at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, East Lane, Stainforth, DN7 5AH, 10.30am. The family have requested the wearing of bright scarves or ties in celebration of Ann. The service will be followed by burial at Thorne Cemetery.
There will be a reception held at Thorne RUFC following the service.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu will be for Spring Lodge Supported Accommodation in Askern and Help For Heroes.
Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service, The Chilterns, 3a Field Road, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4AG. Tel. 01405 812202
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020