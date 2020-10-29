|
|
|
Serfozo Ann
(nee Teatum) Passed away peacefully on
16th October 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Janos, loving mum to Mark, Jonathan and Stephan and
a much loved mother-in-law to Kate, Sera and Emma also a devoted nanna to six grandchildren, sister to Sheila and good friend to many.
Ann had been a local Parish Councillor and is fondly remembered as
'Auntie Ann' from Edenthorpe playgroup, she will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 2nd November at 10am.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support or the Alzheimer Society, Search
"Ann Serfozo" Via JustGiving website.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020