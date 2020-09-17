Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Ann Tucker Notice
Tucker Ann Sadly on the 8th September and of Armthorpe,
aged 85 years.
A devoted wife of Thomas and a
much loved mum of Lynn, Stephen and the late Michael. Also a loving grandma and great grandma to all her grandchildren, and a dear sister to John. She will be greatly missed by all loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 25th September at 2.20pm.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020
