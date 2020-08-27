Home

Anne Binns Notice
BINNS ANNE
(of Hatfield) Peacefully in hospital
on 13th August 2020,
aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Douglas, loving mum of Susan,
dear mother in law of Kevin,
devoted Grandma of David and Lee
and great grandma on Manon,
Maxim and Lani.

Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 4th September 2020
at 11:20 am. No flowers by request please but if desired donations may
be made to Macmillan UK,
a collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
36 Mill Street,
Armthorpe
Tel 01302 300 744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020
