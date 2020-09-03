|
|
|
DOWSON Annie
(Formerly
of Clay Lane) Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on 28th August 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Clive, a much loved Mum of Paul, Annette
and Carol, a loving Nana and Grandma of Rebecca, Amy, Gemma and Simon,
a dear Great Grandma.
Annie will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Thursday 10th September 2020 at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
to Benton House Nursing Home, Rossington to which the family would like to express their special thanks for the care given to Annie.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Edward Street, Rossington,
Doncaster, DN11 0PH,
Telephone 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020