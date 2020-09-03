Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Dowson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Dowson

Notice Condolences

Annie Dowson Notice
DOWSON Annie
(Formerly
of Clay Lane) Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on 28th August 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Clive, a much loved Mum of Paul, Annette
and Carol, a loving Nana and Grandma of Rebecca, Amy, Gemma and Simon,
a dear Great Grandma.
Annie will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Thursday 10th September 2020 at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
to Benton House Nursing Home, Rossington to which the family would like to express their special thanks for the care given to Annie.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Edward Street, Rossington,
Doncaster, DN11 0PH,
Telephone 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -