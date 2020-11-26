Home

Anthony Brookes

Anthony Brookes Notice
BROOKES Anthony (Tony) former Headteacher of
Thorne Grammar School,
died on 16th November at DRI following a short illness.

Anthony was born on
29th February 1948 in Coventry.
He was a teacher, later Headteacher, and held the role of Mayor of Thorne during his retirement.

Anthony was active within the
Roman Catholic Church throughout his life, recently with St. Joseph and
St. Nicholas Church, Moorends and served as a Catenian for many years.

A private burial will take place on Friday 4th December with a public memorial service to be arranged in the new year.
Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service,
3a Field Road, Thorne. Tel. 01405 812202
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020
