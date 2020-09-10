Home

Anthony Bryan Notice
Bryan Anthony
( Tony ) Passed away suddenly on Monday 31 st August 2020 aged 69 years at his home in Scawthorpe. Loving partner of Jackie. Beloved Father of Richard and Rachel. Devoted Brother of Patrick and Carol. Cherished Grandpa.
Tony will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place
at Barnby Moor Crematorium on Friday 18th September 2020
at 12noon. Enquiries to :
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Avenue,
Doncaster, DN5 8HZ
TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020
