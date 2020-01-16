|
Harrison Anthony
(Tony) Passed away in hospital
on 30th December 2019,
aged 79 years, of Hatfield.
Beloved husband of Pat and loving
father to Graham. A dear father-in-law
to Sue and devoted grandad of Jacob.
Tony was friend to many and
will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service and committal
will take place at 11am on Monday
27th January at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request
but if desired donations may be
made to Diabetes UK, a collection
box will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020