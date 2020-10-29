|
LANNI Anthony (Tony) Passed away peacefully at home
after an illness bravely borne and of Stainforth, aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved partner of Eileen,
dear grandad of Nicole and Kian,
great grandad to Joey and Logan,
also a dear brother to Carol and dear brother in law of Len.
He will be so sadly missed.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu for the family's choice, a plate provided at Rose Hill.
For a date and time of the funeral please contact B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake,
tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020