RUSH Anthony
'Tony' Passed away in hospital on the
30th December 2019, aged 91 years. The beloved husband of Blanche,
Dad of Linda and Granddad of Roisin. Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Edlington on
Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 12 noon followed by Committal at
Edlington Cemetery at 12.45pm.
Floral tributes welcome or donations
in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edlington Lane, Doncaster DN12 1BU;
Telephone 01709 861447
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020