|
|
|
WERRETT Anthony (Tony) Died on 7th January 2019
I am what I am today, respectful in many a way.
Because I listened to my dad and
what he had to say.
He was my north, my south,
my east and west.
My working week and my Sunday rest.
My noon, my midnight,
my talk, my song.
I thought my dad would last forever,
I was wrong.
Our lasting memories,
I share and adore.
Dad.... to sleep, to sleep,
is to dream no more.
Love you now, loved you then,
loving you always.
Raymond and Alison Xxxx
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020