Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00
St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church
Doncaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonietta Tortora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonietta Tortora

Notice Condolences

Antonietta Tortora Notice
TORTORA Antonietta Peacefully on 17th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife to the late Giovanni, a much loved mum, nana and great nana. Antonietta will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church, Doncaster on Friday 13th March at 11:00am followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Enquiries to:
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6QL
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -