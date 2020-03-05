|
|
|
TORTORA Antonietta Peacefully on 17th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife to the late Giovanni, a much loved mum, nana and great nana. Antonietta will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church, Doncaster on Friday 13th March at 11:00am followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Enquiries to:
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6QL
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020