McGlade
(nee Graham)
April Fell asleep peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 3rd September 2020 aged 74.
Loving yummy mummy to Caron
and Ian, sister to Anne Bell.
Beautiful nanna to Heidi, Alan and Siobhan, wonderful great nanna and friend to many who will be sadly missed by all that knew her. A funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September at 12.20pm. By request family flowers only. Donations can be made in April's memory to The Jasmine Lounge at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. The family have asked if all mourners can wear bright colours to the service.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road,
Doncaster,
DN4 0RB,
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020