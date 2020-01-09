|
HOLDSWORTH Arthur Passed away peacefully in hospital on 31st December and of Hatfield
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Jean, loving dad of Alison, dear grandad to Chad and Yasmin, also a dear father in law to Duncan. He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in Hatfield Cemetery Chapel on Friday 17th January at 1.30pm followed by interment in the cemetery.
No flowers by request please, but if desired, donations in lieu to be divided between Cancer Research and Dementia, a plate provided in chapel.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296.
