ARMSTRONG Audrey
(Née Lathan) Passed away peacefully on 11th July 2020 at home, formally of Ryton, Newcastle Upon Tyne and of Stainforth, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph, a loving mam of Colin, Stephnie, Maxine, Tracy, Nigel and Bronia, also a dear grandma and great grandma.
She will be so sadly missed.
A private service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
due to the current circumstances.
Enquiries to - B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake.
Tel: 01302 841 296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 16, 2020
