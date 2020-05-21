Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89 - 90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
15:00
Resources
Audrey Sutcliffe Notice
SUTCLIFFE Audrey
(née BEEVERS) On 8th May 2020,
in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Doug and much loved mother/mother in law of David, Carolyn, John and Christine and loving Grandma of Rose and Sophia.

Due to current lockdown,
mourners are prohibited from attending the service, but a private family cremation will take place
on Friday, 22nd May, 2020 at 3pm.
Please spare a thought for us at this time but stay at home and stay safe.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster.
Tel 01302342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 21, 2020
