|
|
|
WALKER Audrey
(nee Pike) Formerly of Bentley.
Passed away peacefully on 15th June 2020, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late Alois,
much loved Mum of Susan, Alan, Margaret and the late Stephen.
A loving sister of Catherine
and the late John, Joe, Phyllis
and Alice, also a loving Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ.
Telephone:01302 342801
Email: [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020