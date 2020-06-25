Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Walker

Notice Condolences

Audrey Walker Notice
WALKER Audrey
(nee Pike) Formerly of Bentley.
Passed away peacefully on 15th June 2020, aged 91.

Beloved wife of the late Alois,
much loved Mum of Susan, Alan, Margaret and the late Stephen.
A loving sister of Catherine
and the late John, Joe, Phyllis
and Alice, also a loving Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed.

Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ.
Telephone:01302 342801
Email: [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -