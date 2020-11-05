|
|
|
BETTS Barbara
(née Crowcroft) Formerly of Thorne.
Passed away peacefully in
St John's Hospice on
21st October, 2020, aged 86 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Alan, loving Aunt, Cousin, Sister in law and Friend, Barbara will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 12 th November at 12:40pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations may be made
to Woodfield 24 Care Services,
a collection box will be provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020