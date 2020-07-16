|
|
|
EARNSHAW Barbara Helen Mallinson Passed away peacefully, on June 26th in hospital.
Sadly missed by her daughter Lin,
Chris her son-in-law
and Linda her daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family.
She will be missed by all.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 22nd July 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 2.00 pm
Should you wish to attend, please be advised that you may be required to remain outside but may
listen to the service.
Donations if desired may be sent to
Low Mill Outdoor Centre
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 16, 2020