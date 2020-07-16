Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Earnshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Earnshaw

Notice Condolences

Barbara Earnshaw Notice
EARNSHAW Barbara Helen Mallinson Passed away peacefully, on June 26th in hospital.
Sadly missed by her daughter Lin,
Chris her son-in-law
and Linda her daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family.
She will be missed by all.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 22nd July 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 2.00 pm
Should you wish to attend, please be advised that you may be required to remain outside but may
listen to the service.
Donations if desired may be sent to
Low Mill Outdoor Centre
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -