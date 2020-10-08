Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Goodwin

Notice Condolences

Barbara Goodwin Notice
GOODWIN Barbara Ann Beloved Wife of David.
Loving Mother of Steven and Kevin. Greatly missed Grandma to Emily,
Oliver and Lawrence.
Barbara was also friend of many
who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 2pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu towards Fire Fly.
ENQ'S: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -