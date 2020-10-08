|
GOODWIN Barbara Ann Beloved Wife of David.
Loving Mother of Steven and Kevin. Greatly missed Grandma to Emily,
Oliver and Lawrence.
Barbara was also friend of many
who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 2pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu towards Fire Fly.
ENQ'S: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020