Barbara Gray

Barbara Gray Notice
Gray Barbara
"nee Wright" On November 17th, peacefully at home, aged 90 years, of Doncaster,
formerly of Redmire.
Beloved wife of the late Albert,
dearly loved mother of Jane, Virginia, Deborah and Zach and a much loved mother in law, grandma and
great grandma.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service will be private and family only.
Any donations in memory of Barbara will split between
St Marys Church Redmire and the RSPB and may be sent direct to the charity or c/o Sanderson & Co Funeral Directors, Leyburn Business Park, Harmby Road, Leyburn, N Yorks, DL8 5QA.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
