MOSS Barbara Ann Passed away on
13th June 2020 at
The Old Rectory Nursing Home, Armthorpe, with
family at her side, aged 76 years.
A beloved cousin to David, Patricia
and Trudy.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 12 noon, followed by committal within
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
to Alzheimer's UK and Help for Heroes.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020