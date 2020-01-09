Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
STEVENSON Barbara
'Babs' Suddenly on 29th December, 2019
in Northern General Hospital,
aged 66 years and of Cantley.
Beloved wife of Paul and a much loved Mum to Lisa. A loving Nanna to Charlie, Sylvie, Isabella and Harry. Also a dear mother-in-law, step mum and sister.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
the Rose Hill Crematorium, on
Friday 24th January, 2020 at 10.20am. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be made in memory of Barbara to Macmillan Cancer Support and The British Heart Foundation.
A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
