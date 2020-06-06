|
COOPER Barry Passed away in,
Doncaster Royal Infirmary, on Sunday 24th May 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Paul, Mark
and the late John, grandpa,
father-in-law and friend to many.
Barry will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The private funeral service, will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 9th June 2020, at 9.40am.
Donations may be made in Barry's memory to Cancer Research UK
or the British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2020