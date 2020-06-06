Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
09:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Barry Cooper Notice
COOPER Barry Passed away in,
Doncaster Royal Infirmary, on Sunday 24th May 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Paul, Mark
and the late John, grandpa,
father-in-law and friend to many.
Barry will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The private funeral service, will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 9th June 2020, at 9.40am.
Donations may be made in Barry's memory to Cancer Research UK
or the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -