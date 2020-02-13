|
DUCKITT Barry (Farmer) Passed away peacefully on
January 24th, in Hospital,
aged 76 years and of Sykehouse.
Dearly beloved Husband of Brenda, dearly loved Dad, Step Dad,
Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
A private interment in the
Meadow Cemetery, Owston,
followed by a Celebration
of Barry's life at Owston Hall on
Monday February 17th at 11-30am.
The family have requested for
people to wear casual attire.
No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of Barry for Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate will be provided at Owston Hall. Enquiries to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020