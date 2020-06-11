|
SHAW Barry Passed away unexpectedly on 24th May at his home in Bawtry, aged 87 years.
The dearly loved husband of Auriel, dear dad of Paul and Tim
and father-in-law of Chris and Joan, also, the much-loved grandad of Jake, Tom, Erica, Laura and Kate.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 17th June 2020
at Barnby Moor Crematorium
(DN22 8QJ) at 2.00 pm.
Should you wish to attend,
please be advised that you will be required to remain outside
but may listen to the service.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The British Heart Foundation
or Diabetes UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries, tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020