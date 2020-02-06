|
|
|
LISZYK Beatrice Leonor Passed away peacefully on January 10th at her home in Woodlands.
Aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Walter,
also a loving Aunt and Grandma;
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Requiem Mass will be said at
St. Joseph's and Teresa's Church Woodlands, Wednesday 12th February at 10.30 am followed by Committal Service at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired, a collection plate will be available at the Church.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020