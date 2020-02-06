Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Liszyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Liszyk

Notice Condolences

Beatrice Liszyk Notice
LISZYK Beatrice Leonor Passed away peacefully on January 10th at her home in Woodlands.
Aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Walter,
also a loving Aunt and Grandma;
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Requiem Mass will be said at
St. Joseph's and Teresa's Church Woodlands, Wednesday 12th February at 10.30 am followed by Committal Service at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired, a collection plate will be available at the Church.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -