|
|
|
WILKINSON Bernard Doncaster Butcher passed away after a long illness bravely borne on the
17th May 2020 at
the age of 91 years old.
Bernard is now at peace.
He was the most loving and devoted husband of Lyn, wonderful father, Grand father and Great Grand father.
Bernard will be sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
The wider family would like to thank
the wonderful staff at DRI for their loving care. Donations can be made direct to Alzheimers Society
in memory of Bernard. If you have
any enquiries please contact
Coop Funeralcare,
Armthorpe. Tel 01302 300 744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 28, 2020