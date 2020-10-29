|
|
|
ADAMS Betty Passed away peacefully on October 20th in Hospital and formerly of Woodlands. Aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Raymond.
Dear Mother of the late Julie
and also a loving Sister and Aunt.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Betty's Funeral will take place on Thursday 12th November at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.40pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu to Chapel Garth Residential Home, Bentley.
A collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020