PARCEI (nee Eillott)
Betty After a short illness bravely fought passed away at DRI on 29th May 2020, aged 85 years.
Wife of the late Jacob.
Service to take place on Monday 15th June at 1pm, Rose Hill Crematorium. Any enquiries please contact
Hicklings Funeral Directors.
You were always there for us mum,
We will miss you for eternity,
Sleep well until we meet again.
Love you always, son Michael,
daughter in law Karen and grandchildren Natasha,
Alexander and Demitri.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020