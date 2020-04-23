|
|
|
Richardson Betty Christine Of Scawsby.
Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 8th April 2020. Widow of the late Clifford Richardson, beloved sister, mother, grandma and great-grandma. Betty was a very special lady and
will be sadly missed by all.
Family service and flowers only.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 28th April 2020 at 1.30pm. All enquiries to J. Steadman And Sons Funeral Directors, 2 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB,
Tel. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020