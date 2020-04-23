Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Richardson

Notice Condolences

Betty Richardson Notice
Richardson Betty Christine Of Scawsby.
Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 8th April 2020. Widow of the late Clifford Richardson, beloved sister, mother, grandma and great-grandma. Betty was a very special lady and
will be sadly missed by all.
Family service and flowers only.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 28th April 2020 at 1.30pm. All enquiries to J. Steadman And Sons Funeral Directors, 2 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB,
Tel. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -