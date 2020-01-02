|
|
|
SCOTT-COWELL BETTY Passed away peacefully on December 21st at her home in Sprotbrough.
Aged 97 Years.
Beloved Wife of the late
Geoffrey Scott-Cowell.
Dear Mother of Janet, Sylvia and Kevin and also a dear Mother in Law
and Grandma.
"Dearly loved, She will be sadly missed"
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 16th January at
St. Mary's Church, Sprotbrough at 12.50pm followed by Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium, 2.00pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020