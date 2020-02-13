|
Stanley Betty Passed away peacefully in
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
Monday 27th January 2020.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy.
Betty will be sadly missed
by her remaining family.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February 2020 at 3.20pm. Family flowers only, however,
donations may be made in memory of Betty to the British Heart Foundation,
a collection box will be made
available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020