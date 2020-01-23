|
|
|
MILLER Bill On the14th January 2020 following a short illness bravely borne, Bill aged 85,
passed away peacefully at home
with his loving family by his side.
Beloved and devoted husband of Maureen, adored and much loved dad of Sharon, Gary and Paul, father-in-law of Frank, Angela and Beverley, treasured grandad of Emma and Craig, a cherished great grandad
and a dear brother.
Bill was a very special man
who will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Stainforth,
tomorrow Friday 24th January
at 10.00am followed by interment
at Stainforth Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services,
01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020