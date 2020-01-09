Home

HIRST Billie Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 2nd January 2020 and of Auckley.
Beloved husband to Brenda.
Billie will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu, a donation box will be provided as you leave the chapel.
Enquiries to W E Pinder,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6QL Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
