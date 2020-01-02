Home

Birgit Ashcroft Notice
ASHCROFT Birgit (Hairdresser) Sadly on 22nd December 2019, aged 74 years
and of Sprotbrough,
formerly of Brovst in Denmark.
Beloved wife of Paul. Much loved mum
of Hans and Nick. Devoted Mama
of Heidi. Cherished Sister, Auntie and Godmother. Birgit will be sadly
missed by all her family,
friends and many loyal customers.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January at 2:40pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to
St John's Hospice and Cancer Research UK. Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road,
Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
