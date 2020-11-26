Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Basford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Basford

Notice Condolences

Brenda Basford Notice
Basford Brenda June Sadly passed away on
12th November 2020 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 70 years and of Scawsby.
Beloved wife of Leslie.
Much loved mum of
Martin , Amanda, Mark and Lynsey.
Devoted nanna and nan.
Brenda will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 4th December at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins, York Road, Doncaster DN5 8HZ 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -