|
|
|
Basford Brenda June Sadly passed away on
12th November 2020 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 70 years and of Scawsby.
Beloved wife of Leslie.
Much loved mum of
Martin , Amanda, Mark and Lynsey.
Devoted nanna and nan.
Brenda will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 4th December at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins, York Road, Doncaster DN5 8HZ 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020