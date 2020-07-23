|
COLLINS Brenda Passed away peacefully, on 13th July 2020, aged 80 years and of Cantley.
A much loved mum of John and Paul, mother in law of Melanie, cherished grandma of Kyra - Annabelle and Rachael. Also a dear sister of Neville, Alan, and the late Keith, Mavis and Eric.
The funeral service and Committal will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 28th July at 11:20am.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens Doncaster
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 23, 2020