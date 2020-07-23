Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Brenda Collins Notice
COLLINS Brenda Passed away peacefully, on 13th July 2020, aged 80 years and of Cantley.
A much loved mum of John and Paul, mother in law of Melanie, cherished grandma of Kyra - Annabelle and Rachael. Also a dear sister of Neville, Alan, and the late Keith, Mavis and Eric.
The funeral service and Committal will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 28th July at 11:20am.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens Doncaster
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 23, 2020
