|
|
|
HOLGATE Brenda Passed away peacefully on
October 15th a resident for 63 years of Hatfield Woodhouse aged 91 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Derrick. Loving Mum of Susan and Diane,
also a dear Aunty to Linda.
She will be so sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held in
Hatfield Woodhouse Methodist Chapel on Friday October 30th at 11-00am followed by interment in Hatfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu to be divided between Yorkshire Air Ambulance and The Salvation Army,
a plate provided in Chapel.
Enquiries to B A Wright & Sons, Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302841296.
