Smith Brenda and Fred Dawne and Gail, daughters of
Brenda and Fred Smith, would
like to say thank you to family,
friends and neighbours for their
kind words, cards of condolences
and for attending the funeral.
Special thanks for the care and compassion shown by Doreen and
the Askern team carers from Danum Homecare, Sister Carol and the delightful Claire and Askern District Nursing team, Staff Nurse Helen recently moved to central DN team, Askern GP Dr Dempsey, Community Palliative Care team and Woodfield 24 home carers for Mum's last few days.
John Shiels from Co-op Funeralcare for organising a couples funeral.
The double hearse that allowed mum and dad to travel together, the lovely touch of organising the coffin bearers to take Mum and Dad down the church aisle together.
To Revd Dr Richard Walton
for his compassionate service.
To cousin Ian for the buffet lunch
in his pub The White Hart.
At the time of burial into Mum and Dad's tender care the ashes of grandson Iain James Squires.
"They are missing from our days and nights but in our hearts forever"
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020