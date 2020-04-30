Home

Brian Montgomery Notice
MONTGOMERY Brian Leonard Passed away peacefully at his home in Barnby Dun, with his loving family by his side on 25th April. Aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Jean. Dad of Jude and Chris. Father-in-Law of Diane and the late Ian. Beloved Grandad of Claire, Carl, Jack, Leanne, William and Alice and Great Grandad of Henry and Sebastian. Also a loving Brother to Keith and Pauline and Brother-in-Law to Geoff and Joan.
"Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed."
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020
