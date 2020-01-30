|
OLDHAM Brian 'Bud' Sadly passed away unexpectedly on 10th January 2020 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary aged 83 years.
Loving partner of Ann and wonderful dad and step dad, grandad and
great grandad who will be missed terribly by everyone.
A funeral service to celebrate the life
of Brian will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 14th February at 11.00am. By request family flowers only and donations in lieu can be
made to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services, tel 01302 874197.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020