Phillipson Brian Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 2nd March 2020.
Brian was best known for his role of Senior Nursing Officer in Charge.
He covered several hospitals
in the Doncaster area.
Brian was a special gentleman
who will be sadly missed.
A funeral service to celebrate
Brian's life will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
19th March 2020 at 2.40pm.
All enquiries to J. Steadman and Sons Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster DN4 0RB
Tel: 01302 34 44 44
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020