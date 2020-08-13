|
SUDDABY Brian Ronald Formerly of Sprotbrough and Warmsworth, passed away
peacefully, aged 86, on August 6th.
Beloved Husband to Enid. Father to Helen and Claire, Father-in-Law to Chris, Grandad to Emma, Sarah
and Adam and Great Grandad to
Olivia, Erin and Arthur.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Thursday 20th August 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent to Richmond Care Home, Sprotbrough.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020