Brian Watkin-Drury

WATKIN - DRURY Brian Of Wheatley.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 3rd November 2020, aged 75 years.
Former Transport Manager
of De Mulders.
The beloved Husband of Gill, loving Dad of Peter, Gary and Mark, dear Father in law of Tammy and Sharon and a devoted Grandad, Great Grandad
and Brother.
Brian will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 23rd November at 11:30am.
Enquiries to Co op funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020
