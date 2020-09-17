|
|
|
BARTON Brigitte Valerie
'Gitta' Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on 31st August 2020,
age 77 years. Beloved wife of Brian, a cherished mum of Yvonne, Brian and John, a much loved Nanna and Nanna two. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 24th September 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 11.am. Unfortunately due to current circumstances, invited guest only for the Funeral Service and Wake.
Family flowers only. Donations may be made in lieu for Breast Cancer UK and Mayflower Animal Sanctuary, Bawtry.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020