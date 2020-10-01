|
BOOTH Bryan Passed away peacefully in hospital
on September 23rd and of
Adwick-le-Street, formerly of Princess Street, Woodlands. Aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Dorothy. Much Loved Dad of Ian, Gary and Glyn.
A loving Father-in-Law, Grandad and Great Grandad and also a loving Brother to John.
"Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed."
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 7th October at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley 1.00pm.
If desired donations can be made in Bryan's memory to The British Heart Foundation, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium.
Attendance restrictions apply.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020