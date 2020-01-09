|
|
|
HAMPSHIRE Carl Peacefully on 3 rd January 2020, aged 84 years
and of Scawsby,
formerly of Scawthorpe.
Beloved Husband of the late Catherine. Much loved dad of Mandy and Ian . Dear Father in law of Brian and Jackie. Devoted g-dad of William and Jasmine, Jodie and Ben, Emily and Adam and Zoe. Cherished great grandad of Hermoine. Carl will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Barnby Moor Crematorium, Diggles Lodge, Ranby, Retford, DN22 8FL.
Regarding the date and time of the funeral, please contact
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Ave, York Road, Doncaster 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020