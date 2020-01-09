|
SCOTHERN Carl Passed away peacefully on
18th December with his family
around him, aged 83 years old.
A much loved Dad, Brother, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will be
Tuesday 14th January at 2.00pm at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations can be made on the day after the service to the RNLI (Filey).
He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Spring Gardens, Doncaster DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342 801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020